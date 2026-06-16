Widespread flooding hits Flour Bluff, Laguna Shores and Padre Island amid heavy rains

Heavy rains and severe storms are causing widespread flooding across Flour Bluff, Laguna Shores, and Padre Island, with water accumulating in several well-known flood-prone areas throughout the coastal region.

Heavy rains flood Flour Bluff, Laguna Shores and Padre Island

Flooding is clearly visible at Flour Bluff Drive, where a pond that had been dry for a long time is now overflowing. A neighbor said the conditions validate long-standing concerns about drainage issues in the area.

Conditions are even worse near the causeway, which experienced flooding just last week. The area is underwater again, with significant water sitting in the parking lot and beneath the causeway structure — highlighting the recurring nature of flooding at that location.

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The flooding extends well beyond isolated spots. Laguna Shores, which has a history of flooding during severe weather, had water piling up upon arrival. Floodwaters have also reached Bluffs Landing, creating hazardous conditions for residents and visitors.

The situation is equally concerning at Oso Creek, where the Flour Bluff Mud Bridge is showing signs of significant flooding, with water visibly flowing on both sides of the bridge structure.

Padre Island is not spared from the severe conditions. Flooding is affecting beach access at Whitecap Beach, where one local resident is emphasizing the importance of safety precautions. The impact of the severe weather is also visible at Bob Hall Pier, where flooding extends to the parking areas behind the popular fishing destination.

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Storm activity remains visible over the Gulf of Mexico, and continued weather systems threaten to bring additional rainfall to the already saturated region.

Residents in affected areas are advised to exercise caution when traveling and to avoid driving through any flooded roadways.

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