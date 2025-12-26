Vehicle fire at Chick-fil-A contained by firefighters

Firefighters quickly extinguished a vehicle fire near a Chick-fil-A restaurant, preventing damage to the building and keeping the popular chicken chain open for business, according to a Facebook post by ESD #2.

Corpus Christi Fire Department and Emergency Services District 2 responded to the incident at 9601 South Padre Island Drive. Personnel worked as a team to contain the blaze before it could spread to the restaurant structure.

The fire department confirmed that no significant damage occurred to the Chick-fil-A building, and the restaurant remained operational throughout the incident.

No injuries were reported.

