Southside homeowner waits weeks for AT&T to repair yard damage from fiber installation contractors

A Corpus Christi man claims AT&T's fiber installation damaged his property beyond what he allowed—now, weeks later, he's left with a mess.

"They never asked me once if they could drive through my yard or nothing. When I come home, it was tracks all over the place," David Smith, Home Owner, said.

David Smith says AT&T contractors drove through his yard back on November 14 — leaving behind tire marks, deep ruts, and possible damage to his sprinkler system.

I went out to his house, where he walked me through the property — showing me where he says contractors were never given permission to drive.

David showed me text messages between him and the contractor — where the contractor admitted to the mistake and said he'd fix it.

David also showed me landscaping quotes — with one estimate as high as $6,000.

He says after sending those quotes — he stopped hearing back.

"And he hasn't gotten back to you?" "No," Smith said.

And it was hard for me to get a hold of him too.

"Your call has been forwarded to voicemail."

So I went to the source — AT&T.

After a 30-minute call, AT&T told us David reported the damage again on November 26 — and that a claim was filed three days later.

"And he said construction left tire ruts in the yard, and he put in the claim," AT&T Rep said.

The representative said she wasn't sure why no one ever came out — but after my call, she said the claim would be expedited.

David feels it's because he's an older customer.

"It's the AT&T runaround," Smith said.

As I was leaving, a contractor showed up to look at the damage. He couldn't go on camera — but admitted the damage done by a colleague was pretty bad — saying some areas were pushed down as much as 10 inches.

"Now we'll see how long it takes them to actually come out here and do the work," Smith said.

AT&T says their claims administrator will reach out within three business days. But David doubts repairs will happen. We'll be sure to keep you updated.

