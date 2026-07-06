UPDATED: Shooting at Oso Bay turnaround leaves one hospitalized, suspect in custody

UPDATE: Monday 12:35pm

What began as a disturbance between two men under the bridge on the Bluff side escalated into a shooting that left one person hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Corpus Christi Police Department.

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The incident started with a fight between two men under the bridge. During the altercation, one man was shot. The victim then walked from the bridge area to a nearby Circle K, while the suspect walked away from the bridge to a Residence Inn.

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CCPD officers have recovered a shotgun believed to be the weapon used in the shooting. The suspect is now in custody.

Police continue to work multiple scenes as part of their investigation, including the original location under the bridge at the Oso Bay Turnaround and the 9000 block of South Padre Island Drive in the Flour Bluff area near Flour Bluff Drive where the large police presence was initially reported.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

This is a developing story. More details will be provided as information becomes available from official sources.

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ORIGINAL STORY:

A significant police presence has been established in the 9000 block of South Padre Island Drive in the Flour Bluff area near Flour Bluff Drive, according to early reports.

The Corpus Christi Police Department has detained one person in connection with the ongoing investigation. A male involved in the incident has been transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

CCPD officers are currently working multiple scenes as part of what appears to be a coordinated investigation, including activity under the bridge at the Oso Bay Turnaround.

The nature of the incident and the relationship between the detained individual and the injured person remain unclear at this time.

This is a developing story. More details will be provided as information becomes available from official sources.

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