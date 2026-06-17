Laguna Shores Road stays dry after Tuesday rainfall, putting $17M fix to the test

Nearly two inches of rain fell in Flour Bluff on Tuesday, raising questions about one of the area's most flood-prone stretches — Laguna Shores Road.

I drove out to see how the road held up. Where high tide and stormwater once regularly shut down the road, there was dry pavement.

Laguna Shores Road holds up after Tuesday's rainfall

The City of Corpus Christi spent $17 million and 19 months rebuilding Laguna Shores Road in 2022, raising the road 3.5 feet and reconstructing three segments, including one from Hustlin' Hornet to Caribbean Drive.

KRIS 6

Lifelong Flour Bluff resident Justin Moore remembers what heavy rain used to mean for the road.

"It used to flood right here, when it got high tides or heavy rains. It used to pretty much cover all the way over the road here. Now we haven't had anything like that since they made the improvements," Moore said.

Moore also recalled the hazards that came with the flooding beyond just standing water.

KRIS 6

"You don't have to worry about your vehicle getting salt water underneath it. You'd have seaweed and grass wash up on the road, and that's slick afterwards people don't know if they're not from here, they could hit that, especially in that turn right there," Moore said.

For Moore, Tuesday's dry road was proof the investment is working.

"It's a real positive for the community, to have the city know that they're thinking about us out here," Moore said.

The $17 million investment appears to be paying off, protecting not just property but giving residents like Moore peace of mind during severe weather.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!