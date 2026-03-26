Kite surfers call Corpus Christi the holy grail and one of the best destinations in the United States

If you live in Corpus Christi, you know the wind is either something you dread or exactly why you call this place home. For a community of kite surfers, those conditions make the city a world-class destination.

Corpus Christi is ranked as one of the best, if not the best, places in the United States to kite surf. With consistent high winds and flat, protected bays, the area checks every box.

"There's no place you can find that's as consistent, you know that can count on being able to get out there day after day after day. It is it is the Holy Grail," Brooke Jansen said.

Why Corpus Christi is considered the holy grail for avid kite surfers

While Chief Meteorologist Stefanie Lauber calls the winds "disrespectful," kite surfers call them a blessing. The conditions have attracted kite surfers who have chased the wind from Brazil to Oregon, and keep landing here.

"I traveled around the world, I've been to Brazil, I've been to Costa Rica, and I've been to Hood River in Oregon in the US. Of all those spots, this is very special and definitely my favorite," Tim Groten said.

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"Most rideable days out of the year, pretty much. I mean you can go other places and get a little more stronger wind. You can go other places and maybe get a little better waves. But if you wanna ride the most days, and be able to ride almost every day this is probably the place to be," Dan Bouchard said.

Looking at the KRIS 6 Neighborhood Weather Network backs that up, showing peak winds around Flour Bluff and Padre Island as of Thursday at 2 p.m., right in the heart of kite surfing season.

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Jansen knows that better than most.

"I came here years ago learned how and worked in different parts of the United States and came back here when I retired, purely to kite surf. There's nothing like it, nothing in life has affected me like kite surfing," Jansen said.

For this community, Corpus Christi isn't just home. It's the best spot in the world.

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