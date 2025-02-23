Hundreds of neighbors gather to Flour Bluff for Coach Ron Rodgers Celebration of Life

One week ago beloved Flour Bluff Football coach Ron Rodgers passed away.

On Sunday, Feb. 23, Flour Bluff ISD held a celebration of life for him at their athletic facility.

Known as "Capt", Coach Rodgers was a football coach for 47 years and at Flour Bluff for more than a decade.

Neighborhood News reporter Tyrese Boone had the chance to speak with the Flour Bluff Athletic Director and Head Football Coach Clinton Elwood about what Coach Rodgers meant to the community.

"We'll always remember the words that he had and to take those principles and all those elements that he shared," Coach Elwood said. "From building character, caring for one another and doing it all with love. They'll use everything they learned from him and keep applying it to their life that way.

