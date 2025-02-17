Flour Bluff's Coach Ron 'Capt' Rodgers passes

Coach Ron Rodgers with the Flour Bluff football program has passed away. Coach Rodgers had been with Flour Bluff for 11 years as assistant head coach and 46 years as a coach.

In a post on X, Flour Bluff ISD Superintendent Chris Steinbruck said his passion, commitment, and unwavering belief in his players left a lasting impact on all who had the privilege to know him.

“Coach Ron Rodgers became part of our Flour Bluff family in 2014 as our Assistant Head Football Coach and Offensive Line Coach. He poured his heart and soul into our student-athletes, always pushing them to be their best while caring for them like his own. His love for the game was undeniable, but his love for his players was even greater—especially his offensive linemen, who held a special place in his heart. Above all, his greatest joy was his granddaughter, Tinley. She was his shining star, and he spoke of her with endless love and pride.” —Clynton Elwood, Athletic Director and Head Football Coach

A celebration of life will be held at the Flour Bluff Athletic Facility next Sunday at 1 p.m. The family has asked that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Coach Rodgers Memorial Fund by the Athletic Booster Club.

