Horse House camp in Flour Bluff gets kids off screens and into the saddle

The average American child spends 7.5 hours in front of a screen every day, but one Flour Bluff camp is encouraging kids to put down the devices and pick up the reins.

Horse House Corpus Christi is an electronics-free summer camp where owner January Goette says the goal is simple: get kids outside and teach them something new every day.

Flour Bluff camp trades screen time for saddle time

"So we've been doing horse camp out here for almost a decade. Horse camp consists of pretty much like 5 main stations, but they horseback ride every single day. So they do a riding lesson, they do a mounted game or obstacle course. They do an education station, equine-based most of the time," Goette said.

Beyond horseback riding, campers spend time on the hobby farm learning about chickens and getting hands-on time with llamas, goats, pigs and even a Patagonian mara.

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Trainer Cashus Goette said the experience teaches kids real-world skills.

"You know this isn't in the in the curriculum, but, uh, I think this is has plenty of stuff to deal with the real world, you know, um, working with animals, you know, uh, teaches you patience, you gotta be calm," Cashus Goette said.

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For camper Eliana Cruz, being away from her iPad and spending time outside is what she loves most about the camp.

"It feels great. I love horses. It's just I'm glad that I'm just staying away from my iPad because, you know, I'd probably just be playing something at my friend's house,"Cruz said.

Cruz said getting off the screen and into the saddle has been worth every minute.

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"It's really fun. You get to learn about horses and you learn very new things. It's educational, um, you get to just stay away from your phone or device or TV and get to play outside all day," Cruz said.

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I was even able to spend some time with the animals during my visit.

The camp runs through the end of July and is available to multiple age groups. Weekly rates are $50 for 1 child, $100 for 2 children, $150 for 3 children and $200 for 4children.

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