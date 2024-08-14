Head Coach and Athletic Director Clynt Elwood talks student-athletes before first day of school

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Hustlin’ Hornets returned to class today, including student-athletes. KRIS 6 reporter Tony Jaramillo spoke to three leaders of the varsity football team early Wednesday morning, and Head Coach and Athletic Director Clynt Elwood.

Elwood is in his first full year as HC/AD after Chris Steinbruck took over the superintendent position in early 2024. He tells KRIS 6 News how he coaches his players on and off the field.

"My duties have changed just a little bit. [But] the function of the program is the same. So, the student comes before the athlete. So I’m going to make sure that our guys excel in the classroom, and I’m going to make sure that we keep doing all the good things that Flour Bluff is known for," Elwood said.

All Flour Bluff ISD students began school today.

