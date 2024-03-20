Flour Bluff names Clynton Elwood next athletic director/football head coach

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Flour Bluff Independent School District has announced, via press release, about a new addition to their athletic staff, just in time for football season.

FBISD's Board of Trustees announced on Tuesday, March 19 that Clynton Elwood has been selected as the district's athletic director and head football coach.

Elwood had been serving as interim athletic director and defense coordinator after FBISD Superintendent Chris Steinbruck became the interim superintendent back in October 2023.

“Coach Elwood consistently displays a steadfast commitment to academic and athletic achievements," Steinbruck said. “He upholds our student-athletes to the highest standards of excellence in the classroom, ensuring their success beyond athletics."

"Additionally, FBISD fully believes in Coach Elwood’s ability to represent our community and lead all of our athletic programs with Class, Pride, and Heart, empowering leaders and embodying the values that make us proud to be Hornets.”

Elwood is a graduate of Texas A&M - Corpus Christi with a "solid foundation in education and athletics," the release states. He completed his student training at Flour Bluff ISD in High School English Language Arts, and Junior High Physical Education. He formerly worked at San Antonio Southwest as an English teacher and coach for football and track.

In 2003, Elwood and his wife, Stacy, were both hired as teachers at FBISD and to this day, both still work within the district.

“I have always been extremely grateful to work in any capacity here at FBISD,” Elwood said. “My family and I are invested in our great community, and we are proud to be part of the Hornet family.”

