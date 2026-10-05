Future of Flour Bluff, Padre Island public library back on the table Tuesday

The future of the only public library serving Flour Bluff and Padre Island will be discussed Tuesday as the Janet F. Harte Library Board considers its next steps.

The Janet F. Harte Library is located on the Flour Bluff High School campus and serves as the only public library for the Flour Bluff and Padre Island communities.

Last year, a state school safety law prompted the City of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff Independent School District to reduce the library’s public operating hours.

Those hours have since been restored to 40 hours a week.

The city has proposed building a partition wall at the library to address concerns about separating the public library space from the school campus. The project could cost up to $180,000.

City Manager Peter Zanoni has also said a new library could be included in a potential 2028 bond proposal.

Now, the library board is considering whether to seek an opinion from the Texas Attorney General’s Office regarding the library.

The board is scheduled to discuss the issue Tuesday at 10:30 a.m.

At last month’s meeting, board members requested someone from the city’s legal department attend to answer questions about the issue. No one from the department was available.

Library staff told the board it cannot directly request an Attorney General’s opinion.

Assistant City Manager Sony Peronel said the city is pursuing a second opinion on the proposed partition wall project.

The Tuesday meeting could provide another update on the city’s plans and what options remain for the future of the Janet F. Harte Library.

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