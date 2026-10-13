Flour Bluff voters weigh in on priorities ahead of November election

With Election Day approaching, Flour Bluff voters are looking for answers from the candidates hoping to lead their city.

Residents gathered Monday night for a mayoral and District 4 candidate forum hosted by the Flour Bluff Citizens Council. The event gave voters an opportunity to hear directly from candidates and consider their priorities ahead of the November 3 election.

Dan Hogan, a Flour Bluff voter, said high property taxes, deteriorating roads and concerns about water quality are among the issues he wants city leaders to address.

“I find that my real estate taxes are too high,” Hogan said. “All the streets I drive to in and out of my subdivision are riddled with potholes if they haven't failed entirely. Quite often when I get up in the morning to brush my teeth, my water tastes like earth.”

Hogan said the forum also gave him an opportunity to evaluate candidates across several races, including the District 4 City Council seat and at-large City Council positions.

“I want to exercise due diligence,” Hogan said.

Joe Kramer, another Flour Bluff voter, said he wanted to see how candidates responded to questions in the moment and interacted with one another during the forum.

Kramer said the questions were not provided to candidates in advance, giving residents a chance to hear their responses without prepared answers.

He said fiscal responsibility is among his biggest concerns, particularly as the city faces a budget deficit.

“A lot of it's going to be about being fiscally conservative because our city is running in a deficit right now,” Kramer said.

Kramer also pointed to drainage ditches, sidewalks and other infrastructure improvements as priorities for the Flour Bluff area.

For voters attending the forum, the event offered an opportunity to compare candidates and learn more about their positions on issues affecting their community.

Election Day is November 3. Voters still have time to learn about the candidates and the issues before casting their ballots.

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