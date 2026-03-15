Flour Bluff surf shops say spring break shoppers speed past on their way to the island

Spring break brings mixed results for Flour Bluff surf shops as traffic, location create challenges

Two longtime surf shops in Flour Bluff say their mainland location puts them at a disadvantage during spring break compared to businesses on the island, even as both have sustained more than 30 years in the community.

Wind and Wave Surf Shop owner Frank Floyd said businesses like his simply cannot compete with shops located in high-traffic tourist zones.

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"That happens back here. If you're on the island with a business like this in the main zone, Port Aransas especially, they still see a much, much bigger hit from it," Floyd said.

Floyd said the freeway compounds the problem by pulling drivers past local businesses before they have a chance to stop.

"They're on the way out there and then the road bypasses half a town in a hurry and you run right by everything," Floyd said.

Down the road, Dockside Surf Shop owner Tippy Kelly said this year's spring break crowd has felt different from years past.

"I think this week was all the real younger ones and that's when you usually see mom and dad coming from out of town down here with their kids and so I haven't seen that yet. They may be down on the beach and just not spending the money," Kelly said.

Kelly agreed with Floyd that freeway congestion discourages spring breakers from stopping to shop.

"That traffic will back up so people do not want to get off the freeway and come in and go shopping and have to deal with trying to get back on that freeway in the line," Kelly said.

Despite slower foot traffic this spring break season, both Wind and Wave and Dockside have remained open for more than 30 years in Flour Bluff and show no signs of closing.

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