Flour Bluff surf shop stays open after crash knocks out porch columns

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Flour Bluff surf shop that has served the Coastal Bend for nearly 40 years is open for business, a day after a crash sent a car into its front porch.

Corpus Christi police say the crash happened at about 8:28 p.m. Thursday in the 10600 block of South Padre Island Drive. Police say the driver who caused the crash was suspected of being under the influence and was taken to the hospital. No major or life-threatening injuries were reported.

Video shared with KRIS 6 by Wind and Wave Watersports shows one car sliding along the access road near Laguna Shores Road on its side, while another car slams into the pillars in front of the shop.

Owner Frank Floyd said he was at home when a friend driving by called him.

“Somebody left the restaurant right down the street and was coming down the road on the right lane of the frontage road, and they got rear-ended by somebody going extremely fast,” Floyd said.

The impact knocked out three of the porch’s concrete, brick, and steel columns and left the middle of the porch sagging. Floyd said the damaged section was being taken apart Friday.

Floyd has been in the building for nearly 40 years, and he said this isn’t the first crash there.

“It’s the second time a car has hit this building since I’ve been in it,” Floyd said.

The timing is tough, says Floyd, adding that the business is in its slow season, but he needs to remain open with the holidays coming up.

“Hey, we’re still here,” he said. “Still come in and see us.”

Floyd said the best way to help is simple: shop there and stay loyal and local.

“It’s not that hard to walk around the porch for a few days and come in the other door,” he said.

How to get in: Wind and Wave Watersports is open. Until the front is repaired, customers can use the rental door, just down the porch from the main entrance.

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