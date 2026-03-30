Flour Bluff residents raise safety and property damage concerns over e-bikes taking over Waldron Park

E-bikes are one of the fastest-growing ways to get around, but residents in Flour Bluff say the bikes are to blame for torn-up grass and safety concerns at Waldron Park.

E-bikes cause damage and safety concerns at Waldron Park in Flour Bluff

Corpus Christi Parks and Recreation stated it is aware of the concerns and is working with the Corpus Christi Police Department and park enforcement to regularly monitor the park. The city plans to work with residents toward a shared goal of keeping the park safe.

Howard Jones, a local disc golf player, said he has been watching the problem grow for two years. Jones has spent $6,000 of his own money maintaining the course.

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"Well we've been having issues with the e-bikers here at Waldron Park for about two years now, a little over two years, where they're coming through and taking over the park," Jones said.

Torn-up grass and tire marks are left behind by riders who ignore posted signs and clear rules. Video shows riders cutting through the park. Deeper into the park where the disc golf course sits, close calls happen regularly.

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"Several times, they've run up that ramp and we've got guys sitting on the T pad there," Jones said.

"It's a great park. I mean, we've got three baseball diamonds. The kids love it. We just want the other kids to know that bikes like that aren't cool not here," Jones said.

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