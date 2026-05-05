Flour Bluff NJROTC wins 18th national championship

Flour Bluff High School's NJROTC unit has claimed its 18th national championship, winning at the 2026 National High School Drill Team Championships held May 2–3 at Ocean Center Arena in Daytona Beach, Florida.

The competition brings together JROTC units from all military branches — Army, Navy, Air Force, and Marine Corps — and is judged by active duty drill sergeants. Cadets compete across two tiers, Challenge and Masters, in disciplines that include Regulation Drill, Exhibition Drill, Color Guard, and Inspection, with both Armed and Unarmed categories.

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2026 National High School Drill Team Championships Awards Gala

Flour Bluff ISD

The national title adds to a dominant stretch for the program. The Flour Bluff unit won its 27th State Championship on February 21, 2026 — its fourth consecutive state title — at a meet hosted at Flour Bluff High School itself.

Flour Bluff ISD

Last week, the unit was also named a Distinguished Unit with Academic Honors, a designation that allows the program to nominate 9 cadets annually to elite military academies.

The program launched in 1994 and has since accumulated 27 state championships and 18 national titles.

Flour Bluff ISD

A community celebration is scheduled for today, May 5, at 4:30 p.m. Residents are invited to line Waldron Road to welcome the championship team home. The procession will lead to the NJROTC Pavilion, where the cadets will be recognized for their accomplishment.

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