Flour Bluff neighbors live in fear as blighted home sparks multiple fires

FLOUR BLUFF, Texas — A blighted property on Scotland Drive in Flour Bluff has become the source of multiple fires, leaving neighbors living in constant fear as the abandoned home continues to attract homeless individuals and criminal activity.

Russel Snead is still dealing with the aftermath of the most recent fire that spread from 515 Scotland Drive to his property, destroying a storage shed that contained belongings of his wife who passed away six months ago.

"I don't know it's just though… you don't know what to do. Your hands are tied and you feel like…. you just give up," Snead said in tears.

The fire spread along his back fence to his barn and storage shed, leaving him feeling hopeless.

"It was just like I was defeated, you know I can't do anything," Snead said.

Randy Fernandez has only lived in the neighborhood for six months and lives next door of the blighter property, he tells KRIS 6 that he has already experienced three fires from the same property.

"The first night that I moved in and brought in all my stuff into the property, that was the first big fire," Fernandez said.

Beyond the fire risk, neighbors say the abandoned property has become a magnet for theft and homeless gatherings that create additional safety concerns.

"You never know who's coming and going in all hours of the night. At the same time..they have heating in there is obviously a hazard. And the theft and burglary that is around here is insane," Fernandez said.

Danny Williams, another concerned neighbor, said the situation has created fear for his family.

"We recently went on vacation and my kids were scared to go. They were worried people were going to burn the house down," Williams said.

Code Compliance in Corpus Christi said in a statement they are aware of the concerns surrounding the property. The city used federal grant money this past summer to help the neighborhood, which the 515 Scotland property qualified for. The assistance consisted of a large dumpster and a work crew to help clean the area. The city said no additional funding is currently available.

"Putting a dumpster here is not going to stop the crime," Fernandez said in reaction after reading the statement.

For now, residents say they're left waiting and hoping another fire doesn't happen again.

