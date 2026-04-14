Flour Bluff neighbors and city council collaborate on Trestle Bridge project to connect the Southside

Neighbors in Flour Bluff and the city council are collaborating on the Trestle Bridge project, which will connect Flour Bluff to the Southside with new biking and hiking paths.

The deadline for public input on the project has been pushed back to next week to allow more people to weigh in before the final plan is submitted to TxDOT.

Flour Bluff Citizens Council President Shirley Thornton said city officials are listening to community concerns during a time when people feel like their voices are not heard.

"The purpose of this meeting was to allow the community as part of the grant to have input before the final plan gets submitted to TxDOT," Thornton said.

Some sticking points remain in the negotiations, including the project's lighting. Originally planned to be 25 feet high, the lighting was lowered to 15 feet after community input.

Flour Bluff and city council collaborate on Trestle Bridge

"15 feet is still pretty tall," Thornton said.

Thornton said the community and city are showing they can make compromises to ensure the paths are valuable to the entire community.

"We're still in negotiations because they're holding off on the final plan until we finish having this discussion," Thornton said. "And I appreciate so much that they're allowing that because it is important to make sure that you don't want to do something that has somebody complaining every single night."

"When you have a project like this where everybody jumps on board, it can easily push the naysayers out of the way and it can tear down the walls because you have so many people who are positive about it and working towards it that that's what matters," Thornton said.

"A lot of work's gone into it and the city's obligated," Thornton said. "They need to see it through too. And I know there's a lot of support on the city side because I've talked to people who are part of the city and they're all about it. They want to see it happen."

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!