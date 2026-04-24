Flour Bluff Junior High math and science team wins 41st consecutive state championship title in Texas

The Flour Bluff Junior High math and science team has won its 41st consecutive Texas Math and Science Coaches Association State Championship.

The TMSCA is the only state-level competition available to junior high students in Texas, and Flour Bluff has won the title every single year since 1985.

Flour Bluff Junior High wins its 41st consecutive state championship

"Now do it 41 times in a row, right? And have every team in the state of Texas trying to beat you at it, right? So doing it for 41 years in a row, incredibly hard. I don't think there's a record like it," Anthony Gillespey said.

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The competition includes four events, but Flour Bluff is known for the number sense test. The exam features 80 questions in 10 minutes, requiring all mental math with no scratch work allowed.

"It's just work. Like you'll spend, I don't know, six months of the school year just taking tests over and over," Joseph Thacker said.

I wanted to see how hard the test was for myself, so I sat down with the team and took it. The eighth graders finished before I even got started.

This year, a rival team pushed Flour Bluff harder than anyone has in years.

"They really didn't know if they had won or not, which is not a feeling we've had in a long time," Gillespey said.

Adele Chiang took home first place in the calculator event. She said the moment the results came in, the team lost it.

"We were like all screaming and yelling. Like, it was amazing. It was great that we could continue the streak," Chiang said.

Gillespey, who is shooting for 20 state championships of his own, said the secret to the streak isn't talent. It's a work ethic these students carry long after they leave Flour Bluff Junior High.

"They don't start off as the smartest kids in the city. They do it because they work hard and they gain the skills as it goes on. They learn how to compete. They go off and do amazing things, really amazing things, just being part of that program," Gillespey said.

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