Flour bluff ISD takes taxpayers on a bus tour to show off bond-funded school improvements

Flour Bluff ISD invited community members to see bond-funded improvements across its campuses during a "Bond Walk and Talk Tour" that turned into a bus ride — on one of the district's newly purchased vehicles.

The tour showcased upgrades at every campus, including new interactive boards in pre-K through 6th grade classrooms, new flooring, fresh paint throughout the district, and major renovations at the junior high.

Superintendent Chris Steinbruck said the new bus fleet was among the bond's early accomplishments.

"Thanks to Bond 2025, our fleet, we have 13 new buses in our bus fleet, so our kids are traveling on a newer, safer bus. It has great air conditioning."

Steinbruck also highlighted traffic improvements at the Early Childhood Center.

"One of the projects that has been most successful this early on in the bond program is our new traffic queuing and pickup and drop off and the new parking lot at the ECC, so traffic now at Purdue and Waldron at our pickup and drop off times has alleviated a lot of that traffic backup."

The tour drew longtime community members, including Ninfa Corliss, a Flour Bluff alumna who said seeing the changes brought her pride.

"I'm super excited. I love to see all the growth. When we got the new auditorium, I was just rooting for that. And these fields that we're where we are right now, they're totally awesome."

Corliss also pointed to the district's growing appeal, noting that more students are choosing to enroll at Flour Bluff.

"A lot of kids come over here because of what we have to offer. There's so many things that they don't get in CCISD or anywhere else, so I think they like coming here because there's a great opportunity."

Steinbruck said the tours are designed to keep the community connected to the progress their tax dollars are funding.

"My message to our community is this is your school district, so we want you to have the opportunity to come and see our facilities and now with the bond being successful, being able to bring our community back to see the progress as it happens."

The next Bond Bus Tour is scheduled for September 30, with pickup at the Flour Bluff ISD Administration Building on Waldron Road.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!