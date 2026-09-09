Flour Bluff ISD surprises tennis coach Steve Bonds with recognition event for state honor

Flour Bluff ISD surprised head tennis coach Steve Bonds Wednesday with a special recognition event celebrating his recent state honor.

Bonds was named the 2025-2026 Texas High School Coaches Association Boys Tennis Coach of the Year.

He has led the Flour Bluff tennis program since 2003, accumulating nine state tournament appearances and 16 district titles.

Bonds was also named TTCA Coach of the Year in 2025 and will join the TTCA Hall of Fame in 2026.

Wednesday's event honored his more than two decades of impact on Flour Bluff tennis.

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