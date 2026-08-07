Flour Bluff ISD stadium to get $14.4 million makeover after being condemned

Hornet Stadium is getting a $14.4 million overhaul after 75 years of wear and tear left the facility in need of repairs.

Zach Graf, FBISD executive director of operations, said the stadium's age created some safety concerns before the district could address them.

Hornet Stadium set for $14.4 million renovation

"This stadium being 75 years old... was actually condemned a few years ago. We had to make some emergency repairs on it in order to get it ready for football season," Graf said.

Voters approved Prop C as part of the district's bond, funding a brand new home side — which was previously the visitors side.

"It's gonna seat about 4,300 people on that side, and it's gonna include a new press box and new ADA seating," Graf said.

The project also includes new lighting, a new scoreboard, repaved walkways, and expanded restrooms. Clynton Elwood, Flour Bluff's athletic director and head football coach, said the upgrades will reach beyond the football field.

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"It's gonna benefit so many more people than just the athletes... there's a bunch of things we're doing with students in the classroom that can take advantage of these new facilities and the capabilities so it's gonna help everyone," Elwood said.

Elwood is entering his 18th year at Flour Bluff and said the project adds to a legacy that stretches back long before his tenure.

"That just adds to the tradition that was built before I got here, and everything that just keeps building up and getting higher and stronger," Elwood said.

Crews are scheduled to break ground on August 20, with the goal of completing the project in time for next season.

Graf said fans should take time to appreciate the stadium in its current form before the transformation begins.

"I hope you come to all the games this year and you get to enjoy this last football season... Hornet Stadium the way it's been for the last 75 years, and then you'll truly appreciate what happens... and get to enjoy the new stadium," Graf said.

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