Flour Bluff ISD special education department creates Halloween celebration for students

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The Flour Bluff ISD Special Education Department transformed its building into a Halloween wonderland Friday, giving students with disabilities a safe and festive way to celebrate the holiday.

The event, which took place at the Special Education building, featured themed and decorated rooms for students from early childhood through high school to enjoy.

"This started about three years ago where we wanted to just theme each of our rooms and just give the kids something really cool to see," said Melonie Shandy, director of special education. "And so it just kind of grew and blossomed from that point and so the kids love it, we love it. I think we like it more than the kids do."

Students walked through the building in two sessions—younger students from 10 to 11 a.m., and older students from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.

For many of the students, the event provided an opportunity they might not otherwise have.

"I think it gives them an opportunity to, maybe they aren't able to get out into their neighborhoods, you know, tonight, but this gives them a safe place where they can come during the day and still experience those same things that some other kiddos might be doing tonight," said Heather Bervinkle, assistant director of special education.

Shandy said the students' reactions make all the effort worthwhile.

"Seeing their faces light up has been really, really the highlight of this event for us," she said. "That's the part that makes it worthwhile. When we see their faces and see them light up, this is like, again, this is one of the best things. This is—we look forward to this probably way more than they do."

Community sponsors Chick-fil-A and Sonic helped support the event.