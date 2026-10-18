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Flour Bluff ISD school board member charged with racing on highway, unlawful weapon after weekend arrest

A Flour Bluff ISD school board member is facing charges following a weekend arrest, according to Nueces County jail records.
Flour Bluff ISD school board member charged with racing on highway, unlawful weapon after weekend arrest
Flour Bluff ISD school board member charged with racing on highway, unlawful weapon after weekend arrest
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A Flour Bluff Independent School District school board member is facing charges after being arrested over the weekend.
According to Nueces County online jail reports, 48-year-old David Gerlach was arrested on Saturday and charged with racing on the highway and carrying an unlawful weapon.
Details of where and how he was arrested have not been released.
KRIS 6 reached out to Flour Bluff ISD for a statement but was told the board of trustees has no additional information to share.

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