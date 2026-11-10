Flour Bluff ISD highlights $193.5M bond projects during State of the District

Flour Bluff ISD hosted its 2026 State of the District Tuesday, highlighting academic achievements, student programs and the status of projects included in its nearly $193.5 million voter-approved 2025 bond program.

During the presentation, district leaders showed renderings and outlined plans for several major projects, including improvements for younger students, renovations to Hornet Stadium, upgrades to the district's wetlands and a new Hornet Career and Innovation Center.

Superintendent Chris Steinbruck said the projects are designed to build on programs already underway across the district.

Changes coming for younger students

As part of the bond program, the district plans to bring Pre-K through first grade together on one campus and second through fourth grade together on another.

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"We're building on an already strong foundation of academics by bringing pre-K through 1st grade together on one campus and 2nd through 4th grade campus on, on another. With new classrooms," Steinbruck said during the State of the District.

The district's presentation showed plans for new classrooms, playgrounds, outdoor learning areas and physical education spaces.

Renderings also provided a look at a planned gymnasium and other improvements at the Early Childhood Center. The renderings shown during the presentation were dated Aug. 26, 2026, and identified as incomplete concepts rather than final construction documents.

New Career and Innovation Center

Another major bond project highlighted during the State of the District was the planned Hornet Career and Innovation Center.

Steinbruck described it as one of the district's most significant future projects.

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"We're creating modern spaces where students can work with industry equipment, collaborate with professionals, and develop skills that lead directly to high-demand careers," Steinbruck said.

The district used several existing programs to demonstrate the type of hands-on education it wants to expand.

According to the State of the District presentation, the percentage of Flour Bluff seniors meeting College, Career and Military Readiness standards reached 84% in 2026, compared with 68% in 2025 and 53% in 2024.

Steinbruck highlighted aviation students who helped build an RV-12 aircraft that flew in May, as well as construction students building a tiny home from a shipping container and health science students receiving hands-on clinical experience.

Hornet Stadium and wetlands

Flour Bluff ISD also used Tuesday's State of the District to highlight planned changes to Hornet Stadium.

The district's presentation lists improvements including a new scoreboard, improved pavement, a new tailgate area and accessibility upgrades.

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Another part of the bond program focuses on the district's 77 acres of wetlands.

Steinbruck said the district plans to add outdoor classrooms, boardwalks and observation areas. He also said the wetlands have helped create research internships for Flour Bluff students working with professors and doctoral students at the University of Texas Marine Science Institute in Port Aransas.

Students are also participating in work connected to the district's construction plans. Steinbruck said construction students are working alongside professionals on the district's projects, while UAV students have used drones to help map underground infrastructure in preparation for construction.

District highlights academic progress

Beyond the bond projects, Flour Bluff ISD used the State of the District to highlight its academic performance.

According to figures presented by the district, Flour Bluff ISD earned an overall Texas Education Agency accountability score of 88, a B rating, while Flour Bluff High School received an A with a score of 90.

The district also presented a comparison of Flour Bluff High School's End-of-Course performance with other schools competing for the UIL Lone Star Cup. The presentation showed Flour Bluff averaging 92.2% at Approaches Grade Level or above across five EOC subjects, ranking seventh among the 13 schools included in the comparison.

The district also highlighted extracurricular achievements, reporting Flour Bluff High School finished 11th out of 252 schools in the UIL Lone Star Cup standings presented Tuesday.

Military connection remains a focus

The State of the District also highlighted Flour Bluff ISD's connection to the military.

The district reported serving 715 military-connected students, including 200 connected to active-duty service members.

All six district campuses have also received Texas Purple Star Campus designations, according to the presentation.

For Steinbruck, the bond projects represent the district's next step as it tries to expand hands-on education while updating its facilities.

"As I look at our district today, I see tremendous momentum, extraordinary opportunities, and a community that continues to believe in a school," Steinbruck said. "But what excites me the most is what lies ahead, because I truly believe the best days of Fire Bluff ISD are still ahead of us."

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