Flour Bluff ISD breaks ground on $12.5 million Hornet Stadium upgrade

The project will bring new LED lighting, expanded seating, a new press box, and upgraded concessions to the stadium. Crews will also replace the existing asphalt with concrete, and the district is adding more ADA-accessible seating and parking.

District leaders say the investment goes beyond football.

"We're just excited about the future. The best is yet to come at Flour Bluff ISD, and we're gonna make sure that we give our students the best opportunity to have success, and we're gonna build something that this community is gonna be proud of for many generations to come," FBISD Superintendent Chris Steinbruck said.

For many in attendance, the groundbreaking felt like more than a construction milestone.

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"It feels like we're at a reunion, because we have people here who graduated in the '50s. We have people who graduated in the '60s and the '70s, and they're here, their kids are here, their grandkids are here, and all the friends. We're a family in this district," FBISD Board President Shirley Thornton said.

Thornton said that sense of community pride stretches back more than a century.

"The one mainstay was this school. And all these years, from 1892, on, it has stayed in place, and it has grown exponentially at times, minimally at others, but we're in a boom," Thornton said.

Crews expect to complete the project before the 2027 football season. The stadium upgrade is one of several projects funded by the district's bond, part of a broader effort to upgrade campuses across Flour Bluff ISD.

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