Flour Bluff intersection reopened after 3 weeks

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Back on November 6th, the intersection of Flour Bluff Drive and Glenoak Drive was closed for a stormwater drainage improvement project.

Drivers have had quite a bit of a detour over the past three weeks.

But their patience has paid off and the intersection is now open again.

Contractors originally expected the project to take four weeks but agreed to work weekends to get the project done quicker.

