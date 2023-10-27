Flour Bluff intersection to close temporarily for stormwater improvement project

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Flour Bluff is getting ready to temporarily close the intersection of Flour Bluff Drive and Glenoak Drive on Nov. 6. to continue its stormwater drainage improvement project.

The project began on the west end of Glenoak and is now ready to progress onto the intersection.

"It's gonna significantly improve that area's drainage. That area of Flour Bluff has been notorious for having some drainage and flooding issues. So this will reap some benefits from this pain that we're gonna suffer here by having this road closure," said District 4 City Councilman Dan Suckley.

Suckley also says the project will also greatly benefit the surrounding area by providing better stormwater drainage to about 1300 acres south of Glenoak Drive that will run off into the Oso Bay.

Local emergency personnel and the Flour Bluff school district have also been notified of the upcoming closure to allow plenty of time for planning for detours.

Local residents I spoke with were generally not opposed to the project and hoped it would fix the previous flooding issues, even though it is an inconvenience.

Suckley says he understands there may be frustrations from drivers, but they hope to finish the project in a timely matter and perhaps even earlier than the original 4-week time frame.

"The contractor thankfully has agreed to work on the weekends as well. So that will make a material difference. It'll short the timeframe for sure," said Suckley.

The city says it'll put up signage and warnings a few days before the closure to prepare drivers for detours.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.