Flour Bluff Independent School District moves forward with $193 million bond for two new facilities

Flour Bluff Independent School District is moving forward with its $193 million bond project, which will fund two new buildings at the center of the plan.

The new Early Childhood Center is one of the first major projects taking shape. The facility will replace an aging building and allow the district to consolidate grade levels.

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"After we build our new classrooms, a new gym, and a new media center at the early childhood campus, we'll have our pre-K through first grade all at that one campus," Christopher Steinbruck said.

The district superintendent said the project is about more than just space; it is about what happens in the classroom.

Flour Bluff ISD advances $193 million bond for new school buildings

"All the research that shows having those three grade levels at one campus can help our teachers align curriculum better and track student progress better. And so it creates a lot of efficiencies with us delivering the best education we can to our students," Steinbruck said.

The district is also building a Career and Innovation Center, giving students a dedicated space to learn skilled trades. Right now, those classes are being taught out of a portable shipping classroom.

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"The CT facility is going to be the flagship of this bond program," Zach Graf said.

Graf, the director of facilities and planning, told me they want every student set up for success and to have different options they can choose.

"The big thing at Flour Bluff is getting kids CCMR ready. You know, we want to be college, career, or military ready," Graf said.

The progress comes almost a year after the bond was passed. At the time, parents expressed their hopes for the district's future.

"I just want to make sure the facilities are adequate for their needs. Keep improving on the school facilities," Drew Altenberg said.

District-wide improvements will begin this summer. Construction on the Career and Innovation Center is scheduled to break ground in January 2027, with the Early Childhood Center following shortly after in February or March.

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