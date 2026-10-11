Fleet Reserve Association Branch 94 honors more than 100 names on its memorial wall at annual ceremony

More than 100 names are now honored on the memorial wall at Fleet Reserve Association Branch 94.

The branch held its annual Memorial Wall Ceremony and a Two Bell Ceremony on Saturday. The wall was updated to honor branch shipmates, auxiliary members, comrades in arms, and associate members who have died.

Active U.S. Coast Guard member Anthony Sofo spoke about what the organization means to him.

"This fleet's been great for me personally as far as camaraderie and. And loyalty, it's, it's a great way for us to honor the, the memories of the ones that came before us and honor their memory as well."

Sofo said.

The Fleet Reserve Association is open to all branches. Leaders at the branch invite the community to join, noting that the camaraderie those who attend share is very important.

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