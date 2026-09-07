Family of Elijah Butler holds benefit to raise money after fatal car accident

The family of Elijah Butler, 18, hosted a benefit Sunday to raise money for expenses following a fatal car accident last week outside New Life Church on Flower Bluff Drive.

His mother, Lawrencia Young, said Butler had only recently reached adulthood.

"My baby had only been 18 for 6 months."

Butler's friend Sannicolas Howell remembered him as a deeply caring person.

"One of the most loving people, I mean, you know, it was hard for him to show it, but I'll tell you right now, in the times where me and him were alone. He's super loving."

To raise money, the family sold plates of food with a drink for $16. The event began at 4 p.m. and within just an hour, they sold out.

His grandmother, Willie Williams, said the community can still help by donating money. Williams also had a message for drivers.

"Young people... don't drink and drive."

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