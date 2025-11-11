A Flour Bluff Christmas tradition continues after 6 decades

A cherished Christmas tradition that began in 1962 continues to spread holiday joy throughout the Flour Bluff community as Emergency Services District #2 prepares for its annual Santa parade.

Starting December 7 and running through December 14, firefighters and volunteers will drive through neighborhoods with a fire truck leading the way, followed by trailers pulled by volunteer trucks. Santa joins the procession, and candy and other goodies are distributed to children throughout the community.

The eight-night event relies on the dedication of ESD #2 members, as well as volunteers, friends, and family. Approximately 60 to 70 people volunteer throughout the entire week to make the tradition possible.

What started as a practical training exercise has evolved into a multigenerational community celebration. The original float was created to help firefighters learn new streets in the growing community, but it has since become a beloved family tradition spanning more than six decades.

The parade route covers the neighborhoods served by ESD #2, bringing the Christmas spirit directly to residents' doorsteps each December.

The parades start at sundown.

___________________________________________________

Padre Island Route - Night 1

Right turn from Nueces County Park cross PR 22 onto Encantada Ave. Left on Palmira, Right on San Felipe,

Left on Cabo Blanco, Right on Punta Bonaire, Right on Sea Pines, Right on Palo Seco, Left on La Blanquilla dr, Right on El Soccorro loop, Left on Coquina Bay ave, Right on Palo Seco dr, Left on Sea Pines, Right on Coral vine St. Left on Allamanda dr. Left Pionciana St. Right on Bay Bean, Left on Treebine dr. Right on Sea Pines, Left Palmira, Left on Encantada. Right on Gypsy, Left on Whitecap, Right on Dasmarinas, Left on Aquarius St, Right on Whitecap, Right on Tesoro, Right on Cobo De Bara Cir, Left on Port Royal, Right on Tesoro dr, Right on Camino De Plata, Left on Reales, Left on Whitecap, Left on Aquarius st, Left on Commodore Dr Right on Aquarius st, Right North Cabana st, Left on Commodore dr, Left on Compass, Right on Headsail ave, Left on Frontage, Left on Jack fish, right on Aquarius, Left on Sea Horse, Right on Aloha st Right on Suntan ave, left on Aquarius, Right on Ambrosia, Left on Marina end of night

Night 2

Left on Knickerbocker, Left on Nagle, Right on SPID Right on East Lakeside, Left on Lakeside, Right on Waldron, Right on Claride, Left on Jane, Right on Jester, Left on Marzbacher, Right on Skipper, Right on NAS Stop at Marina Village trailer park, then to the Naval Air Station.

Night 3

Right on SPID, Right on Fawn, Right on Waldron, Left on Jester, Left on Military, Right on Matlock, Left on Stone, Right on Dema, Right on Talmadge, Left on Matlock Left on Quetzal, Right on Crossbill, Right on Oriole, Right on Lovebird, Right on Quetzal, Right on Blue Jay, Left on Oriole, Left on Raven, Left on Quetzal, Right on Bull finch, Right on SPID, Right on Baywood, Left on Oneill, Left on Stone, Right on SPID, Right on First National, Left on Compton end of night.

Night 4

Right on Knickerbocker, Left on Waldron stop at 1318 Waldron, Right on Waldron, Right on Graham, Left on Amber, Left on Blossom, Cross Waldron to Colon Del Ray,

Left on Waldron, Left on Crayton, Right on Rosemary, Left on Lana, Right on Don Patricio Left on Woodcrest, Left on Purdue, Left on Sentinel, Right on Division, Right on Retta Left on Purdue, Right on Handlin Dr, Left on Luzius, Right Purdue, Right on Beta, Right on Zuza, Left on Strom Rd, Left on Kazimir, Right Purdue, Left on Windmere, Left on Orleans, Right on Versailles Right Alhambra, Right Sussex, Left on Orleans, Left on Lombardy,

Right on Castle Park

Night 5

Right on Hustlin Hornet, Left Baffin Bay, Right on Redfish Bay, Left Hustlin Hornet, Left on Bird Island, Left Baffin Bay, Right on Vannoy, Left on Alazan, Right Hustlin Hornet, Right on Waldron, Left on Purdue, Left on Ollie, Left on Utica, Right on Lorine, Right on Rose, Right on Stanton, Right on Grand view, Right on Ashlock Left on Rose, Right on Lorine, Right on Truk, Left on Tonga, Right on Glenoak, Left on ST. Peter, Right on ST. Francis, Left on ST. Peter, Right on ST. Joseph, Right on Glen oak, Right on Held, Left on Airdome, Right on Waldron, Right on Bel Air, Left on Held, Left on Kaipo, Right on Waldron, Right on Sandy Oak, Right on Santana, Left on Caprice, Left on New Port, Right on Sandy Oak.

Night 6

Left on Yorktown, Left on Zen, Left on Yorktown Right on Waldron, Right on South Bayberry, Left on East Bayberry, Left on North Bayberry, Right on Waldron, Stop at 2129 and 2733 Waldron, Right on Glen Oak, Left on Tulane, Right on Oakridge, Right on Juniper, Left on Tulane, Cross Glen Oak on South sea, Left on Trinidad, Left on Ransom Island, Right on Norfolk, Right on Debra, Left on Gulfstream, Left on Monmouth, Right on Belmont, Right on Bimini, Right on Caribbean Left on Coral Reef, Right on Caribbean, Right on Meadow Ridge, Right on Vega, Left on Otranto, Left on Mediterranean, Left on Cartagena, Right on Cartagena, Left on Coveway, Right on Caribbean, Right on Jamaica, Left on Mediterranean, Left on Laguna Shores, Left at stripes ft on Caribbean Left on Waldron Left on Yorktown to the Fire Station, end of night

Night 7

Right on Compton, Left FB DR, Left on Graham, Right on Westridge, Left on Graham, Left on FB. Dr. Left on Cornerstone,

Right on Emmaus, Right on Don Patricio, Right on Sunglow, Left on Seth, Right on Isaiah, Left on Micah, Left on FB Dr.,

Right on Sea Oak, Right on Sky Crest, Left on Oak Hill, Left on Oak Valley, Left on Oak Harbor, Right Sky Crest, Right Sea Oak,

Left Shoreline Vista, Left on Antoinette, Right on Sky Crest, Right on Pleasant, Right on Quiet, Left on Soothing,

Left on Pleasant, CROSS FB Dr to Tates Creek, Left on Louisville, Right on Purdue, Right on Vialoux, Left Nunavut, Right on Ellie,

Right on Nova Scotia, Left on Annie Rac Way, left on Glenoak, Left Date Plam, Left Retta, Left Montreal, Right on Manitoba,

Right on Selkirk, Right on Retta, Right on Glenoak, Left on Grand Park, Right Grand Canal, Right on FB, Right on Schell Dr,

Left on FB Dr., Right on Ramfield, Left on Golden Oak, Left on Scarlet Oak, Left on Duval Ct., Right on Scarlet Oak, Left Ramfield,

Right on Roscher, Left on Whispering Oak, Right on Newcastle, Left Burgentine, Left on Paradise, Left on Whispering Oak,

Right on Roscher, Right on Richland, Left on Armitage, Left Riata, Left Audubon, Right on Richland, Right on Roscher,

Right on Arman, Left on Shadi, Right on Roscher, Right on Rufus, Left on Arman, Left on Sere, Right on Roscher,

Left on Yorktown, Stop at 2002 and 635 Yorktown end of the night.

Night 8

Left on Yorktown, Right on Lynda Lee, Right on Clearview, Right on Sweet bay,

Left on Yorktown, left on Alisa Ann, Right seaside, Left on Rick, Right on Clearview,

Left Laguna Shores Right on Riverdale, Right on Shore, Right on Seaside,

Left on Wagner Lee, Right on Portsmouth, Left on Gulfton, Left on Brompton, right on Wagner Lee,

Right on Perthshire, Left on Easy Left on Clarice, Left on Wagener Lee, Right on Yorktown,

Right on Herring, Right on Carp, Left on Whiteley, Right on Easy, Right on Easy Cir, Left on Easy,

Right on Whiteley, cir back to Laguna Shores, Right on Laguna Shores, Left on Wyndale,

Left on Spring, Right on Claudia, Left on Rex, Right on Laguna Shores end off the float for 2025

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!