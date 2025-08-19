Downed power pole closes Yorktown Mud Bridge

Nueces County ESD 2 says that the Yorktown Mud Bridge is closed due to a power pole that has fallen over the roadway.

Crews with AEP are on the scene repairing the pole, but they say that the repairs could take several hours to complete.

Wind was the cause of the leaning pole, according to Omar Lopez of AEP, after a storm with strong winds blew through the area around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area and find other routes.

