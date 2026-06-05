Hurricane season is officially underway, and the city of Corpus Christi is helping residents protect their homes with free sandbag distribution events.

The city is providing 8 sandbags per vehicle at two events this month at Cabaniss Athletic Complex — June 13 from 8 a.m. to noon and June 27 from 1 to 5 p.m.

Corpus Christi offers free sandbags as hurricane season begins in South Texas

Residents who cannot attend can send someone on their behalf. The city is not limiting the number of trips per vehicle.

Renee Couture, assistant director for Public Works, said.

"We're not limiting the number of trips residents can make so if you come by and get some bags for yourself. Feel free to come back and if you need to provide assistance to that friend or relative that can't make it, feel free to come back in line because we'll have enough bags and we'll also have enough people on standby ready to meet the demand for the day."

Couture said.

"We urge residents to start your preparation early, right? That's that that's the best way to prepare is start planning as early as possible."

Some Flour Bluff residents are already taking steps to prepare on their own. One neighbor said solar panels with a battery backup can keep essentials like a refrigerator and freezer running during an outage.

Another resident pointed to generators and portable AC units as affordable and essential tools for weathering storms in South Texas.

"Generator. I'm still amazed that people live here in South Texas with power going out with a regular thunderstorm. Why people don't get a generator. I mean, you can buy them pretty cheap and they are a lifesaver and a portable AC unit."

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