Corpus Christi neighbors frustrated after city council delays inner harbor desalination plant decision again

Corpus Christi neighbors are expressing frustration after city council spent hours debating the city's water future Tuesday night, only to delay a decision on the inner harbor desalination plant once again.

I went out into the neighborhoods to hear how the community really feels where worry over water isn't waiting.

Neighbors frustrated by another desalination plant delay

Robert Steed, who has watched the city grow since the late 1960s, said the stakes stretch far beyond any one home.

"We're very regressive, we're not proactive. This just is another case of kicking the ball. I mean, we, the plant can't be built. Instantly we're gonna have another bad drought. We had rain for a week. What about the next 51 weeks..." Steed said.

Steed said the city needs to act now to protect its economy and industry.

"We need to get on the ball, get it done, and make sure we have a backup for our water supply to keep the industry going into in the city, to keep it where the economy is good in the city." Steed said.

Dr. Dung Ngo, who has called Corpus Christi home for a decade, said he has seen the effects of drought firsthand.

"I've been here for 10 years and I've consistently noticed or experienced drought issues, and it affects the way that we can use the water available to us and so I think this issue will continue and we need to move forward." Ngo said.

For Ngo, the issue comes down to something simple.

"Water is the essence of life, and I think that we, we need to protect the essence of life in Corpus Christi." Ngo said.

One thing was clear talking to neighbors: they just want to get somewhere in the process, or decide on something, to help address this historic drought.

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