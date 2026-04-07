Gas prices in Corpus Christi spiked nearly 60 cents just this week, leaving drivers frustrated and experts warning that relief may not come quickly.

"Gas prices take the elevator up, but the stairs back down," William Procasky, associate professor of finance at Texas A&M-Kingsville, said.

That means the nearly 60-cent jump Corpus Christi drivers saw could be here for a while. I hit the pumps to see how neighbors were feeling, including college student Tayler Saunders, who drives back and forth from San Antonio.

Corpus Christi gas prices spike nearly 60 cents as experts warn relief at the pump may not come quickly

"It makes me want to cry. It’s horrible every time. It doesn’t get better," Saunders said.

Another driver I spoke to was retired Corpus Christi resident Rudy Reyna, who says the prices are hitting close to home.

"I feel real bad for the people that go to work every day. I mean, it's I don't work, I'm retired, but man, these people work every day. I bet they're really upset just as more than I am. God, it's real bad," Reyna said.

To find out more about why prices have spiked, I spoke with Procasky.

"Watch the news and anything you see that impacts the price of oil is going to impact the price that you pay at the gas pump," Procasky said.

Procasky also said it may not stop at the pump. High gas prices could mean higher prices on everyday goods, too.

"It's not just the prices at the pump, but this could then through transport uh affect the price that we pay for goods, right, as trucks are delivering and uh diesel fuel is high and what have you," Procasky said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!