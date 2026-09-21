Coastal Bend families organize grassroots cleanup under JFK Memorial Causeway near North Padre Island

The cleanup was organized by Over the Bridge Future Fishers, or OTB. The group held a Youth Coastal Classic Tournament in August, and after seeing how much trash was building up in the area, they decided to come back and clean it up.

Grassroots cleanup targets JFK Memorial Causeway near North Padre Island

For the kids involved, cleaning up the coast is about more than making the area look better. They say it is about protecting the place they fish and the animals that call it home.

Colton Ewald said the problem is clear.

"Well, the trash is like polluting our community, the island, and we need to pick it up so it looks pretty." Ewald said.

Kendall Tillman said the responsibility falls on the community.

"Even though some people are careless and think they can just throw trash in the ocean and say the people will pick it up, some people won't pick it up. And that's why we're here. We have to pick up trash so our environment can be good for our future." Tillman said.

Samantha Lacey said the turnout for the last-minute event was a testament to how much these families care.

"I'm telling you what, the families that really wanted to come they found a way… for a last-minute event without any media coverage or any kind of really sponsored campaign… that shows the growth and the power of this grassroots movement and how much these folks care about this area." Lacey said.

Organizers say this is about more than one cleanup. They are reaching out to the jurisdictions responsible for the area, hoping to find a long-term way to keep it clean.

Lacey said the kids involved have shown remarkable growth.

"These kids are, it's incredible to see their growth from the start to now. They want to get in there. They want to help out. They're not just here to fish. They want to make a difference and they want to clean up and help protect our community." Lacey said.

OTB is already preparing for what comes next, with after-school fishing clubs now underway and some kids getting ready to fish for the very first time.

Those who want to get involved can visit overthebridgefuturefishers.org.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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