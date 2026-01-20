City, community meet after fires near vacant properties in Flour Bluff

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — After a series of fires near vacant and blighted properties in Flour Bluff, city leaders and community members are looking for ways to reduce future risks, even as funding limitations remain.

The discussion happened during a KRIS 6 News-exclusive meeting that brought together Development Services, Emergency Services District 2, Nueces County, CCPD, and the Flour Bluff Citizens Council to brainstorm possible solutions.

“Sometimes when you have a problem, you have to sit down and ask, what’s the fastest way to resolve it,” said District 4 Councilwoman Kaylynn Paxson.

Paxson said the fires have pushed both city officials and community groups to look for creative approaches, particularly because there is no abatement funding available during the current fiscal year.

“So this brought everyone to the table today. It helped us iron out a really good action plan,” Paxson said.

During the meeting, officials discussed leaning on community partnerships to help close funding gaps. Paxson said members of the Citizens Council and local businesses offered resources to help address the issue.

“We had community members in the form of the citizens council and the form of local business step up and say, ‘I have the willingness and resources to help. So where those gaps are that I can fill, I want to do that,’” Paxson said.

CCPD also noted that in limited cases, private construction companies have agreed to demolish dangerous structures at no cost to the city.

Paxson also acknowledged frustration from residents about the city’s 3-1-1 reporting system and what some see as a lack of response after complaints are filed.

“This spring we’re rolling out additions to 311 which further help integrate the system and our departments. The people who are doing the work on these work calls can put updates in,” Paxson said.

She said follow-up meetings are expected in the coming weeks as the city begins identifying the most problematic areas in Flour Bluff and coordinating next steps.

“What we did going forward is we’re going to leave that communication line open so we don’t hit as many of those roadblocks,” Paxson said.

Emergency Services District 2 officials told KRIS 6 News the cause of the most recent fire behind the Laguna Madre Wastewater Plant remains undetermined. City leaders say they see a pattern between colder weather and fires near vacant properties, where people may be seeking shelter and starting fires to stay warm.

