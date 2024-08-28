Boat Stop Marina offers alternative boat ramp in Flour Bluff after another boat ramp closed to the public

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As we previously reported, Bluff's Landing Marina recently closed its private ramp to the public as of July 31.

Another ramp down the street, Boat Stop Marina, said they were inspired by our story to make their ramp more accessible.

KRIS 6 News reporter, Tony Jaramillo, previously interviewed Brian Wruble about 3 weeks ago about Bluff's Landing Marina's decision to close their ramp to the public. It's now available only to those who purchase boat slips. Those boat slips start at $80,000, which upset many people in Flour Bluff.

"I mean that's going to be a pain in the neck for a whole lot of people," Wruble said.

But a newer boat launch on the same road, "Boat Stop Marina" says after seeing our story, they were inspired to make their ramp more affordable and accessible to the public.

"It's their right to run their business however they see fit. And maybe we'll get some of the overflow from it," said Boat Stop Marina manager, Tony Russo.

Boat Stop Marina manager, Tony Russo, shows fish washing station

How much more affordable is this access to this ramp?

"$495 initiation fee and then $49 a month. I've gotten a lot of phone calls. A lot of people are coming out taking tours of the facility," Russo said.

Although Wruble is happy that this option is more affordable, it is still private. He still hopes for true public boat ramps in flour bluff.

"What I'm really pushing for though, is public ramps. The island has 3 or 4 actual public boat ramps," Wruble said.

