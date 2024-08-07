Bluff's Landing Marina closes boat ramp to public, government officials comment

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — This boat ramp on Laguna Shores next to Mimi's and Papa's Restaurant has been around for years. Open to everyone with a launch fee of $20.

But now, those who want to use it have to purchase a boat slip after Bluff's LandingMarina (BLM) closed it to the public on July 31.

Many people like Brian Wruble questioned the legality of this move.

"Now you got these out of towns companies coming in and telling us that we can't use a boat ramp that I've always been told that was a public boat ramp or was built as a public boat ramp," Wruble said.

KRIS 6 News Reporter Tony Jaramillo reached out to the city regarding the matter. They told him they have nothing to do with this ramp.

Jaramillo then reached out to Texas Parks and Wildlife who said BLM "Have now chosen to limit its use, which they are fully within their rights to do."

He also reached out to the Texas General Land Office since it owns a portion of the land there. They said that the ramp is not part of the state-owned land and the ramp was historically open for public use. But it's now been closed by the current owner.

In a statement, BLM said going forward this ramp will only be able to be used by those who purchase a boat slip, Bluff's Landing storage tenants, special events and guests at the Bluff's Landing hotel.

The starting price for the boat slip units is $80,000. Local boater Cameron Shia said he's worried this will impact fishermen and guides in the area.

"I think it's going to hurt them too. Just being able to launch here instead of going to the island. And really take away from the spirit of boating and learning the waters around here," Shia said.

