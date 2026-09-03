All six Flour Bluff ISD campuses earn Texas Purple Star Campus designation

All six Flour Bluff ISD campuses have earned the Texas Purple Star Campus designation for the next two school years.

The state honor recognizes schools for supporting military-connected students and families, from helping children navigate transitions to building a school community where military families feel welcomed and supported.

District leaders say the recognition reflects Flour Bluff's longstanding ties to the military community, with Naval Air Station Corpus Christi nearby.

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