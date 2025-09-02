24-year-old dies after cement truck crash near Yorktown Blvd

A single-vehicle crash Tuesday morning involving a cement truck on Flour Bluff Drive near Yorktown Boulevard left the driver dead, the Corpus Christi Police Department said.

Police identified the driver as 24-year-old Christian Moreno. According to authorities, Moreno lost control of the cement truck and the vehicle crashed. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Corpus Christi Police Department has closed Flour Bluff Drive between Ramfield Road and Yorktown Boulevard while investigators work the scene. The department said the roadway will remain closed until 7 p.m.

Investigators were on site collecting evidence and determining the circumstances that led to the crash. The Corpus Christi Police Department has not released further details; anyone with information or dash-cam footage is asked to contact authorities.

Traffic advisories remain in effect for the area; motorists should seek alternate routes and expect delays while the closure is in place.

