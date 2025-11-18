CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A new documentary born out of South Texas is aiming to spark a national conversation. The Veterans Round Table of Corpus Christi will debut a 20-minute preview of Firewatch on Thursday — a project its creator describes as both a thank-you to veterans and a call to action.

‘Firewatch’ preview reveals the cost veterans carry long after the battlefield

Firewatch is part of a three-part series from executive producer Joel M. Gonzales, an award-winning producer whose work spans narrative and documentary film. Gonzales co-produced The Long Game, which won the Audience Award at SXSW 2023 and later reached No. 1 worldwide on Netflix. He now leads Untold Content Group, a creative production company focused on elevating overlooked voices, and serves as president of Nosotros, the nonprofit arts organization founded by actor Ricardo Montalbán to advocate for Latino representation.

Gonzales said the project grew out of years of footage — more than 500 hours — documenting the fight for burn pit benefits and the people who pushed the issue into national view.

“This is a pro-veteran American story,” Gonzales said. “It’s highlighting what went wrong — and what still needs to be done right.”

The first episode centers on the advocacy work of Leroy and Rosie Torres, founders of BurnPits360 in Robstown, whose years-long effort helped drive the passage of the PACT Act.

“Born from grief, driven by justice, fueled by love… the first episode is their story,” Gonzales said.

He added that the message remains urgent.

“My hope is that it sparks advocacy and keeps negligence accountable,” he said. “Just because it passed doesn’t mean it’s protected.”

Local veterans say the film hits close to home

Nueces County Veterans and Social Services Director JJ De La Cerda, who appears in the project, said the preview screening may be emotional — and that’s the point.

“It’s gonna hit you hard… it may trigger some things,” De La Cerda said. “But it’s important you understand it and get behind it.”

He said even his early briefing of local veterans about the film sparked strong reactions.

“It made a lot of people cry, and we haven’t even seen the film,” he said. “It already resonated with them.”

De La Cerda believes the story will also resonate with Vietnam veterans, who he says understand the experience of being overlooked better than anyone.

“We all need to learn about it and stand behind it because it will affect all of us,” he said. “There’s a gap we need to fill, and I think it’s a gap the Vietnam veterans can help us fill… They didn’t get the benefits they deserved, they fought for it, and they are helping pass that torch.”

Following Thursday’s screening, he plans to brief attendees on what they can apply for under the PACT Act.

A project built on advocacy — and meant to grow

For Gonzales, Firewatch also represents a personal return to service.

“It gave me a sense of serving again,” he said.

He describes the film as a promise: “It is our American responsibility, our promise to take care of our veterans.”

Corpus Christi is only the third city to see the preview, and Gonzales hopes the documentary will ultimately reach a wider audience — either through a digital streaming platform or as a full 110-minute independent release. He also wants to expand community conversations, health fairs, and educational events similar to Thursday’s briefing.

How to support the project

Gonzales says anyone can be part of the effort — even small actions matter.

If you’re able to contribute, Firewatch is currently seeking matching sponsorships, meaning donations of $10 or $15 can double in impact. Groups can also fundraise together; Gonzales says 10% of what a group raises will be returned to support their own cause.

If donating isn’t possible, he says sharing the trailer or hosting a screening of the 20-minute preview can be just as meaningful. Those interested in hosting can contact him directly through the project website.

More info:

Website: standfirewatch.com

Campaign platform: givebutter.com/standfirewatch

If you go

The Veterans Round Table screening takes place Thursday at:

Del Mar College Center for Economic Development, Room 106

The screening is open to veterans and non-veterans alike.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

