Fire at Windrush Apartments forces evacuation

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A fire at the Windrush Apartments on Wednesday evening triggered a flurry of fire trucks at the building off Kostoryz.

According to Corpus Christi Assistant Fire Chief Robin McGill, the call came in around 5:15 p.m. Crews responded within three minutes and the fire was under control by 6:00.

The fire started in the kitchen of one unit and spread to several others. McGill says four units had to be evacuated because of fire and smoke damage. No major injuries were reported.

