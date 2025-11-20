Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodCorpus Christi

Actions

Fire at Windrush Apartments forces evacuation

Screenshot 2025-11-19 182744.png
Mike Salazar
Fire crews respond to call at Windrush Apartments
Screenshot 2025-11-19 182744.png
Posted

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A fire at the Windrush Apartments on Wednesday evening triggered a flurry of fire trucks at the building off Kostoryz.

According to Corpus Christi Assistant Fire Chief Robin McGill, the call came in around 5:15 p.m. Crews responded within three minutes and the fire was under control by 6:00.

The fire started in the kitchen of one unit and spread to several others. McGill says four units had to be evacuated because of fire and smoke damage. No major injuries were reported.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

-