Filmmakers push creative limits at CC7D film project

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi 7 Day Film Project (CC7D) is getting ready to host its 18th annual screening and awards ceremony at the Alamo Drafthouse on Sunday, August 31st.

Each year, the CC7D challenges local filmmakers to write, shoot, edit, and deliver a complete short film — all within just seven days. This year’s competition will showcase 25 original short films from creators across Texas, drawing hundreds of attendees from around the state.

Roel Rodriguez Jr. is one of this year’s filmmakers and gave a sneak peek of his team’s trailer. He enjoys videography and film-making.

“It makes me feel very creatively fulfilled and it’s a good creative exercise,” said Rodriguez.

Another filmmaker featured in this year's screening is 17-year-old Nevaeh Guerrero. Both are part of this year's screening event that's showcasing 25 short films.

“It’s really a good starting point for anyone who wants to go into the movie career or anything in general,” said Guerrero.

What makes CC7D unique is the strict seven-day deadline, combined with specific elements that each team must include in their films. The result is a diverse range of stories, styles, and creative risks — all produced under pressure. The screening event will include three flights of films, beginning at 1:00 p.m. at the Alamo Drafthouse.

Rodriguez’s film is one of the 25 shorts to be shown — a must-see that wasn’t easy, but was well worth it.

“Film is completely in black and white and shot like an old noir film,” said Rodriguez.

While the competition includes awards, many participants say it’s about more than just winning. From networking to a space for creatives, Rodriguez emphasized that it’s about celebrating film in Corpus Christi.

“I hope that people will takeaway there’s a really cool and growing and ever-expanding film community in Corpus Christi especially in the independence scene because we’re constantly making stuff,” said Rodriguez.

Following the screenings, the official awards ceremony will take place at the House of Rock. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday night.

Tickets are only available online, and prices will increase on Sunday. For tickets to both the screening and the awards ceremony, go here.

