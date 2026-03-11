¡Festival de Mariachi! en la Isla set for April 8–12 in Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — ¡Festival de Mariachi! en la Isla returns to the Texas A&M University–Corpus Christi campus April 8–12, 2026, for five days of music, dance, education, and cultural celebration.

The annual festival showcases mariachi traditions through performances by acclaimed ensembles, student musicians, masterclasses, and community-centered events.

Tickets and passes are on sale now through the TAMU-CC Performing Arts Center Box Office at 361.825.2787 or at mariachifest.tamucc.edu. A full festival pass is available for $30. Single tickets range from $10 to $20 for adults and $5 for students. Children 5 and under are free.

Rai Morales, Director of Mariachi de la Isla, said the festival is about more than music.

"¡Festival de Mariachi! en la Isla is more than a concert series; it's a celebration of culture, education, and community," Morales said. "It brings professionals, students, and families together through mariachi music and helps inspire future generations."

The festival opens Wednesday, April 8, with an evening kick-off concert featuring Mariachi de la Isla, the TAMU-CC mariachi ensemble, alongside Ballet Folklórico Viva Mexico.

On Thursday, April 9, a special evening Plática, or lecture, with Dr. Dahlia Guerra of UTRGV will offer insight into mariachi's cultural impact, educational importance, and evolving legacy. A concert by Mariachi Aztlán of the University of Texas-Río Grande Valley will follow.

Friday, April 10, features Mariachi Imperial de América, led by director José Longoria. An afternoon masterclass for musicians and students will precede an evening concert.

Saturday, April 11, offers a full day of programming for all ages. Middle and high school mariachi groups will perform in the Mariachi Student Showcase during daytime hours. A festival market and food trucks will also be available. The evening will feature Los Paisanos de UTSA as the opening act, followed by a headline concert by Mariachi Azteca de América, directed by Gino Rivera.

The festival concludes Sunday, April 12, with an Open Mass at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, honoring the spiritual roots of mariachi music.

Events are open to the public, with select activities designed for students, educators, and musicians.

Full Festival Schedule:



Wednesday, April 8 at 6 p.m. – Mariachi de la Isla and Ballet Folklórico Viva México

Thursday, April 9 at 6:30 p.m. - Discussion with Dr. Dahlia Guerra of UTRGV + Mariachi Aztlán of the UTRGV Concert

Friday, April 10 at 5 p.m. - Masterclass with Mariachi Imperial de América

Friday, April 10 at 8 p.m. - Mariachi Imperial de América

Saturday, April at 12 p.m. – Mariachi Student Showcase

Saturday, April 11 at 8 p.m. - Mariachi Azteca de América with Los Paisanos de UTSA (opening act)

Sunday, April 12 at 8 a.m. - Open Mass at Sacred Heart Catholic Church

