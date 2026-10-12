Vehicle leaves I-37, hits another vehicle at gas station in fatal crash

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police are investigating a fatal crash Monday morning after a vehicle reportedly went off Interstate 37 and struck another vehicle at a gas pump.

The incident occurred at a Circle K station in the 9000 block of Up River Road near Rand Morgan.

CCPD's Traffic Division is investigating the crash.

Authorities have not yet released additional details about the circumstances of the crash or the person who died.

KRIS 6 News is heading to the scene to gather more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.