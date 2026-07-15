A family is speaking out after their 9-month-old dog died while in the care of a dog trainer, and Animal Care Services say the case is under investigation.

Marisa and Bill Berry left their dog, Luna, with Elite K-9, a dog boarding company founded by Cejay Medico. They dropped her off on Wednesday, June 28, and say they did not receive any updates about their pet until Medico called them on Saturday night.

"'Is my dog dead?' And he goes 'She's not responding.' I was like 'Then take her to a vet.' And he goes 'I think she's dead,'" Bill Berry said.

Family says 9-month-old dog died in trainer's care; trainer calls it an accident

The Berrys picked up Luna the following morning and immediately took her to the Oso Creek Veterinarian.

"They said from the looks of it, it looked like heat stroke but there was trauma to the head and to the body so they could not rule out anything," Bill Berry said.

"She didn't deserve to be treated that way," Marisa Berry said.

Medico says he left Luna in her kennel for about two hours while he visited another client.

"When I came back from that client the dog was completely unresponsive," Medico said.

Medico says he noticed Luna had separation anxiety when he first met her.

"Because of the high separation anxiety, I really believe that the dog was hurting herself in the kennel. Some dogs I have that," Medico said.

When asked whether he contacted a veterinarian after finding Luna with injuries, Medico said there was nothing that could have been done.

"There was nothing a vet could do at that specific time because the dog was not responding. No CPR, no emergency stuff, the dog was not responding," Medico said.

Animal Care Services says it cannot share details but confirmed the case is an ongoing investigation.

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