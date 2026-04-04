CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Families are filling up Labonte Park with their camping gear to kick off the Easter weekend. For many Coastal Bend families, gathering at the park is a long-time tradition that feels like a family reunion.

Sylvia Ann Uballe Rodriguez said her family has camped for Easter weekend for decades. The tradition started with her mother, who would take her when she was a little girl.

Families camp at Labonte Park to celebrate annual Easter weekend traditions

"We wanna be next to the river," Uballe Rodriguez said. "This is something that we look for every year. Every year, everybody gets so excited. It's like our annual family reunion."

The tradition continues with her grandchildren, Aysen and Ayslie Olvera, who are spending the holiday weekend making memories at the park.

Neighborhood news reporter, Stephanie Molina asked them what they like about easter.

"Helping my family and helping my grandpa and playing with my cousins and running around," Aysen Olvera said.

"I'm so excited about having Easter all of my family and cook food for everybody and have fun," Ayslie Olvera said.

Aysen Olvera could be seen helping his grandfather set up their tent.

Labonte Park has become a special place for the Uballe family.

"You can see that the lake and the tree, and like you can like see when somebody's cooking," Ayslie Olvera said pointing at her favorite spots.

The family plans to camp out until Easter Sunday, and Uballe Rodriguez said you will find them back at the park again next year.

"We wanna instill this in all our kids, on my grandkids, on my great grandkids that hey, this is something meaningful because this is something that my mom started," Uballe Rodriguez said

